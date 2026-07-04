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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Sunrise in the Sunflowers

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Sunrise in the Sunflowers

Experience the beauty of the sunflower fields at sunrise during Golden Hour at Coppal House Farm. On this special morning, the fields open at 5:30 AM, giving photographers and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the soft early morning light that makes for stunning photos.

Attendance is limited to provide a peaceful experience and ample space for photography. Guests can take advantage of scenic photo props and viewing platforms overlooking the sunflower fields. Whether you're a professional photographer, an aspiring hobbyist, or simply looking to capture memorable family photos, Golden Hour offers a unique way to experience the Sunflower Festival.

Coppal House Farm
$20
05:30 AM - 07:30 AM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coppal House Farm
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com
Coppal House Farm
118 North River Rd
Lee, New Hampshire 03861
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com

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