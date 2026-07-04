Sunrise in the Sunflowers

Experience the beauty of the sunflower fields at sunrise during Golden Hour at Coppal House Farm. On this special morning, the fields open at 5:30 AM, giving photographers and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the soft early morning light that makes for stunning photos.

Attendance is limited to provide a peaceful experience and ample space for photography. Guests can take advantage of scenic photo props and viewing platforms overlooking the sunflower fields. Whether you're a professional photographer, an aspiring hobbyist, or simply looking to capture memorable family photos, Golden Hour offers a unique way to experience the Sunflower Festival.

