Sunrise in the Sunflowers
Sunrise in the Sunflowers
Experience the beauty of the sunflower fields at sunrise during Golden Hour at Coppal House Farm. On this special morning, the fields open at 5:30 AM, giving photographers and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the soft early morning light that makes for stunning photos.
Attendance is limited to provide a peaceful experience and ample space for photography. Guests can take advantage of scenic photo props and viewing platforms overlooking the sunflower fields. Whether you're a professional photographer, an aspiring hobbyist, or simply looking to capture memorable family photos, Golden Hour offers a unique way to experience the Sunflower Festival.