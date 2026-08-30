Sunflower Needle Felting and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Create Your Own Needle Felted Sunflowers!

Bring a little sunshine into your fall with a hands-on needle felting workshop where you’ll transform real wool and colorful pre-cut felt sheets into beautiful handmade sunflowers.

During this instructor-led workshop, each guest will create 2–3 beautiful felt sunflowers using a combination of real wool and pre-cut felt. You’ll learn the basics of needle felting while shaping and layering your materials to create unique flowers you’ll be proud to take home.

No previous crafting experience is necessary, making this a fun and relaxing workshop for beginners and experienced crafters alike. Enjoy a seasonal wine tasting and light snacks while you craft and create!

$65pp and limited to 20 people.

What’s included:

- Seasonal wine tasting

-All real wool and pre-cut felt materials needed to create 2–3 sunflowers

-Felting needles and tools to use during the workshop- 1.5–2 hour instructor-led class

-Step-by-step guidance and instruction in a fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.