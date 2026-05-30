Summer Garden Refreshments

Elevate your summer drinks by transforming the garden’s peak harvest into sophisticated botanical refreshments. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll craft vibrant infusions using seasonal fruits and fresh-cut herbs. Learn to create quick herbal syrups and balance flavors to design alcohol-free, garden-inspired beverages that celebrate the height of mid-summer in New Hampshire.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.