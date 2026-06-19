Summer at Sheafe; NHAA Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH – This summer, the New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) returns to the historic Sheafe Warehouse in Prescott Park, transforming the waterfront landmark into a seasonal gallery showcasing the work of regional artists. Surrounded by gardens and harbor views, visitors can explore a diverse collection of original artwork—including painting, photography, ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, printmaking, and mixed media—alongside a curated selection of handcrafted gifts and artist-made goods.

A beloved summer destination for both residents and tourists, the Gallery at Sheafe welcomes thousands of visitors each year and offers opportunities to meet local artists and engage with New England’s vibrant arts community. The gallery will be open June 26 through August 23, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 12–6 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 12–7 PM. Admission is free, and all artwork is available for purchase. For more information, please contact NHAA at 603-431-4230 or visit nhartassociation.org.

