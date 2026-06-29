Summer Art Exhibit at the Emerson Brook Forest Center

In collaboration with The Sustainability Project, Gathering Waters Charter School presents work from their fine art, handwork, and practical art studios in a summer exhibit at the Center at Emerson Brook Forest, 57 Emerson Brook Drive in Gilsum, NH. Running now through the end of July, the exhibit features student and faculty pieces alongside sculptor Susan O’Hara’s permanent Clay Heads collection. Free admission. Open to the public on Saturday, July 11, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Viewing is also available by appointment: call 603-209-7272.

