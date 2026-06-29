© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Summer Art Exhibit at the Emerson Brook Forest Center

Summer Art Exhibit at the Emerson Brook Forest Center

In collaboration with The Sustainability Project, Gathering Waters Charter School presents work from their fine art, handwork, and practical art studios in a summer exhibit at the Center at Emerson Brook Forest, 57 Emerson Brook Drive in Gilsum, NH. Running now through the end of July, the exhibit features student and faculty pieces alongside sculptor Susan O’Hara’s permanent Clay Heads collection. Free admission. Open to the public on Saturday, July 11, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Viewing is also available by appointment: call 603-209-7272.

Emerson Brook Forest Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Gathering Waters Chartered Public School
(603) 352-0659
info@gatheringwaterscharter.org
https://www.gatheringwaterscharter.org/

Artist Group Info

Gathering Waters Students and Faculty
info@gatheringwaterscharter.org
https://www.gatheringwaterscharter.org/
Emerson Brook Forest Center
57 Emerson Brook Drive
Gilsum, New Hampshire 03448
603-209-7272
https://emersonbrookforest.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.