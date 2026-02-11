Step into a Space of Transformation at Hopkinton Gallery

“Crossing Thresholds,” a new exhibit at the Two Villages Art Society in Hopkinton, NH, Sept.12-Oct. 10, invites viewers to literally cross into an immersive display of work by seasoned photographers John Hoglund, Sher Kamman and painter Ann Saunderson. An opening reception with refreshments and music will be held Sat., Sept. 12 from 12-2 p.m. The show runs through October 10, Thursdays - Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

