Step into a Space of Transformation at Hopkinton Gallery
Step into a Space of Transformation at Hopkinton Gallery
“Crossing Thresholds,” a new exhibit at the Two Villages Art Society in Hopkinton, NH, Sept.12-Oct. 10, invites viewers to literally cross into an immersive display of work by seasoned photographers John Hoglund, Sher Kamman and painter Ann Saunderson. An opening reception with refreshments and music will be held Sat., Sept. 12 from 12-2 p.m. The show runs through October 10, Thursdays - Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
Two Villages Art Society
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Two Villages Art Society
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@twovillagesart.org
Two Villages Art Society
846 Main StreetContoocook, New Hampshire 03229
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org