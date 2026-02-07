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Step into a Space of Transformation at Hopkinton Gallery

Step into a Space of Transformation at Hopkinton Gallery

“Crossing Thresholds,” a new exhibit at the Two Villages Art Society in Hopkinton, NH, Sept.12-Oct. 10, invites viewers to literally cross into an immersive display of work by seasoned photographers John Hoglund, Sher Kamman and painter Ann Saunderson. An opening reception with refreshments and music will be held Sat., Sept. 12 from 12-2 p.m. The show runs through October 10, Thursdays - Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

Two Villages Art Society
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Two Villages Art Society
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org
https://www.twovillagesart.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@twovillagesart.org
Two Villages Art Society
846 Main Street
Contoocook, New Hampshire 03229
4132104372
info@twovillagesart.org
https://www.twovillagesart.org/

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