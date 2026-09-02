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Stand Up and Live! An evening with Emily Dickinson

Stand Up and Live! An evening with Emily Dickinson

Mischievous Civil War-era poet Emily Dickinson invites audiences into her parlor for a heart-to-heart in “Stand Up and Live!,” an original one-woman play written and performed by Colebrook native Renée Bucciarelli.

Presented by The Shakespeare Playground, the performance will take place Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with live 19th-century pre-show music performed by North Woods.

A special exhibit hosted by the Connecticut River Artisan Group will be on display before, during and after the performance. Inspired by Dickinson’s words and themes, the exhibit will be presented under the banner of her memorable phrase, “Because I See New Englandly.”

Great North Woods Center for the Arts
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Presented by The Shakespeare Playground
603-246-8998
info@shakespeareplayground.com
https://www.gnwca.org/

Artist Group Info

Renee Bucciarelli
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
info@shakespeareplayground.com
Great North Woods Center for the Arts
1993 US Rte. 3
Columbia, New Hampshire 03576
603-246-8998
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
https://www.gnwca.org/

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