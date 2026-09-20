Stand Up Against Domestic Violence Fundraiser
Stand Up Against Domestic Violence Fundraiser
Come join us at To Share Brewing Company to raise money for Reach Crisis Services. the greater Manchester area’s domestic violence crisis and support center. Granite State Glizzys will be doing a food pop up and from 1-3 pm, Colin Hart will be playing live music. There will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle!
To Share Brewing Company
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Reach Crisis Center
To Share Brewing Company
720 Union StreetManchester, New Hampshire 03104