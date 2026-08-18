"Stand By Me" Exhibition Opening

Join us at Aplomb Gallery for the opening reception for "Stand By Me". Enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibition, featuring a limited selection of contemporary artists exploring the theme in multiple mediums. Each artist explores what it means to show up alongside another in allyship.

Artist Mariamne Shin reflects:

“Stillness is the heart of allyship: not fixing another's path, but remaining close while they find their own way back to themselves. The drawing locates healing not in solitude, but in the quiet company of those who stand by us.”

A suggested donation of $10 supports The Aplomb Project, a nonprofit dedicated to providing expressive arts programming for trauma survivors.

Exhibiting artists: Albert John Belmont, Jeremy Dennis, Tom Levasseur, Kenette Louis, Erica Nazzaro, Mary Patten, Cora Preble, Charlotte Ramsay and Mariamne Shin.

Featured image by Albert John Belmont.