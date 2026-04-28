Join us for food, flowers, workshops, and fun!

Visit us during our spring open house to taste foods from many of the small businesses we partner with as well as items from our farm kitchen and bakery.

At 1 pm, a free workshop with JP Swift on "Bees, Pollinators and Your Garden" will cover to do and what to avoid doing in your flower and vegetable gardens to benefit bees and other pollinators. He will also discuss how they benefit you and your gardens. JP's experience as a beekeeper, teacher, and working in our fields for more than 30 years makes this a workshop not to miss! Pre-registration is encouraged for this workshop.