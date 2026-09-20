© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Spooky or Spiritual Psychic Fair

Spooky or Spiritual Psychic Fair

Come join the fun at the Epping American Legion, to explore various vendors showcasing witchy wares, metaphysical tools, and other original products. **Multiple Intuitive Readers are also available for private sessions using Tarot, Oracle cards, Psychic Mediumship, Psychometry, and more.

** Free Admission

American Legion Post #51
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gemini Oasis Hypnosis and Wellness Center
603 397-9461
info@gohypnosiscenter.com
https://www.gohypnosiscenter.com/
American Legion Post #51
232 Calef Highway (Rte.125)
Epping, New Hampshire 03042
603-679-8320
nicolepost51@yahoo.com
https://eppingnh51.org/home

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.