Spooky or Spiritual Psychic Fair
Spooky or Spiritual Psychic Fair
Come join the fun at the Epping American Legion, to explore various vendors showcasing witchy wares, metaphysical tools, and other original products. **Multiple Intuitive Readers are also available for private sessions using Tarot, Oracle cards, Psychic Mediumship, Psychometry, and more.
** Free Admission
American Legion Post #51
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gemini Oasis Hypnosis and Wellness Center
603 397-9461
info@gohypnosiscenter.com
American Legion Post #51
232 Calef Highway (Rte.125)Epping, New Hampshire 03042
603-679-8320
nicolepost51@yahoo.com