Sound Bath with Marci Starr
Sound Bath with Marci Starr
Enjoy an afternoon of sound, stillness, and community with sound practitioner Marci Starr. Gentle tones from crystal bowls and other instruments invite deep relaxation and quiet reflection. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for comfort!
Cost is by suggested donation, which will be accepted at the door. All donations will go to support Marci.
co-hosted by the Arts Council of Tamworth and UUFES
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
$0 - $25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Artist Group Info
Marci Starr
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
30 Tamworth RoadTamworth, New Hampshire 03886
(603) 323-8585
general@artscounciltamworth.org