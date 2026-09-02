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Sound Bath with Marci Starr

Sound Bath with Marci Starr

Enjoy an afternoon of sound, stillness, and community with sound practitioner Marci Starr. Gentle tones from crystal bowls and other instruments invite deep relaxation and quiet reflection. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for comfort!

Cost is by suggested donation, which will be accepted at the door. All donations will go to support Marci.

co-hosted by the Arts Council of Tamworth and UUFES

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
$0 - $25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org/

Artist Group Info

Marci Starr
https://www.instagram.com/singingbowlsanctuary/
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
30 Tamworth Road
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
(603) 323-8585
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org

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