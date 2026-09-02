The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:

Soulful Sounds

with Lori Diamond, Fred Abatelli, and special guest Anelise

This dynamic duo will share their soul-stirring original songs wrapped in heavenly harmony. Award-winning songwriters Lori Diamond and Fred Abatelli deliver a musical flavor that will appeal to fans of Norah Jones, Carol King, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell and more. Along with their radiant and talented daughter Anelise, they will delight you with nostalgia as they share your favorite hits from the 70s with style, skill, and joy. This inclusion-loving family will lift your spirits with soulful harmonies.

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)

Free

No tickets or reservations required

All ages welcome

Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street

For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org