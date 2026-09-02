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Soulful Sounds

Soulful Sounds

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
Soulful Sounds
with Lori Diamond, Fred Abatelli, and special guest Anelise

This dynamic duo will share their soul-stirring original songs wrapped in heavenly harmony. Award-winning songwriters Lori Diamond and Fred Abatelli deliver a musical flavor that will appeal to fans of Norah Jones, Carol King, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell and more. Along with their radiant and talented daughter Anelise, they will delight you with nostalgia as they share your favorite hits from the 70s with style, skill, and joy. This inclusion-loving family will lift your spirits with soulful harmonies.
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

Concord City Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

Lori Diamond
jonmkelly@gmail.com
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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