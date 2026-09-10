"SKIING THE WORLD" COMMUNITY TALK BY BACKCOUNTRY ADVENTURE SKIER
"SKIING THE WORLD" COMMUNITY TALK BY BACKCOUNTRY ADVENTURE SKIER
Kyle Kinsey is a passionate adventure backcountry skier, who set his sights on skiing on every continent and achieved his goal. His talk about planning his expeditions, the challenges he faced, and the cultural exchanges he experienced on the way will make for an interesting presentation. This talk has something for everyone--extreme skiing enthusiasts, adventure travelers, cultural connoisseurs, historians and geography buffs. Do consider joining us. We'd love to have you.
Sugar Hill Meetinghouse
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sugar Hill Improvement Association: Carolina Crapo Education Fund
Artist Group Info
Marcia Roosevelt
mr8460@gmail.com
Sugar Hill Meetinghouse
1448 Route 117Sugar Hill, New Hampshire 03586
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org