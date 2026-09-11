Shaker Village Special Tour - Historic Preservation 101
Shaker Village Special Tour - Historic Preservation 101
Join Canterbury Shaker Village's Executive Director, Erin Hammerstedt, on a special tour of The Village through the lens of historic preservation. See in-progress projects and learn what it takes to preserve historic buildings. Guests will leave with an understanding of preservation work and its critical role in understanding, and creating a tangible connection to, the past.
Canterbury Shaker Village
$30
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker RoadCanterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org