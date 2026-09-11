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Shaker Village Special Tour - Historic Preservation 101

Shaker Village Special Tour - Historic Preservation 101

Join Canterbury Shaker Village's Executive Director, Erin Hammerstedt, on a special tour of The Village through the lens of historic preservation. See in-progress projects and learn what it takes to preserve historic buildings. Guests will leave with an understanding of preservation work and its critical role in understanding, and creating a tangible connection to, the past.

Canterbury Shaker Village
$30
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
www.shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org
https://www.shakers.org/

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