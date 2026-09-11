Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Canterbury Shaker Waterpower System: Carding Mill Pond
Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Canterbury Shaker Waterpower System: Carding Mill Pond
Over a roughly 20-year period, the Canterbury Shaker Brethren created one of the most complex man-made water systems in the State of New Hampshire. Join Director of Education Kyle Sandler for a guided hike as he “walks” participants through the design, construction, and use of this important aspect of life at Shaker Village, all while enjoying some beautiful Fall foliage.
Canterbury Shaker Village
$15: Members $30: Adults
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
Artist Group Info
info@shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker RoadCanterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org