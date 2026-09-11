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Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Canterbury Shaker Waterpower System: Carding Mill Pond

Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Canterbury Shaker Waterpower System: Carding Mill Pond

Over a roughly 20-year period, the Canterbury Shaker Brethren created one of the most complex man-made water systems in the State of New Hampshire. Join Director of Education Kyle Sandler for a guided hike as he “walks” participants through the design, construction, and use of this important aspect of life at Shaker Village, all while enjoying some beautiful Fall foliage.

Canterbury Shaker Village
$15: Members $30: Adults
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
www.shakers.org

Artist Group Info

info@shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org
https://www.shakers.org/

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