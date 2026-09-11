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Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Business and Industry at Shaker Village

Shaker Village Fall Special Tour Series - Business and Industry at Shaker Village

Join Director of Education Kyle Sandler for an exploration of the economic history of Canterbury Shaker Village. Participants will learn about the central role that business played in the development and daily functioning of the Community, and how Shaker economics fueled innovation and technological growth. Also discussed will be the challenges the Shakers faced when balancing their belief in communalism with more worldly pursuits.

A highlight of this tour will be a visit to the Trustee’s Office which is usually not open to visitors.

Canterbury Shaker Village
15-30
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
www.shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org
https://www.shakers.org/

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