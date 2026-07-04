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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Second Annual Five Senses Tour @ Tiffany Gardens

Second Annual Five Senses Tour @ Tiffany Gardens

Community Caregivers of Greater Derry cannot wait to invite people to use their five senses while exploring these private gardens hidden in a Londonderry neighborhood the weekend of July 25th & 26th anytime between 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Included with your donation of $20.00 is: a self-guided tour, specialty crafted mocktails by Wood-shack Juices of New England, a Charcuterie Cart, sweet treats from local bakeries, mini watercolor lessons by Festa Studio, and musical acts each hour. Also featured: 30+ raffle baskets, tickets only $1 apiece and a “make your own” bouquet sponsored by The Traveling Bloom. All proceeds will benefit our free programing for area older adults.

Tiffany Gardens
$20
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Caregivers of Greater Derry
603-432-0877
office@comcaregivers.org
https://comcaregivers.org
Tiffany Gardens
15 King John Drive
Londonderry, New Hampshire 03053
603-548-7059
events@comcaregivers.org
https://comcaregivers.org/garden-tour/

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