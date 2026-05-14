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Seaglass Tree Workshop at Wine on Main- Christmas in July Night 2

Seaglass Tree Workshop at Wine on Main- Christmas in July Night 2

Join The Funky Squid and Wine on Main for Christmas in July! On Thursday July 23 at 6:00 PM you'll have another opportunity to make your own seaglass tree!

You have so many options in this workshop. Choose from a traditional coastal tree, a "Grinchy" tree, or a glowing lady tree.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Sea Glass Christmas Tree. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 wines from around the world while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!

$65pp includes:
- Wine pairing with 4 wines (21+ only)
-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date
-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.
- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!
-Light snacks

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.

Wine on Main
$65pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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