Seaglass Tree Workshop at Wine on Main- Christmas in July Night 2

Join The Funky Squid and Wine on Main for Christmas in July! On Thursday July 23 at 6:00 PM you'll have another opportunity to make your own seaglass tree!

You have so many options in this workshop. Choose from a traditional coastal tree, a "Grinchy" tree, or a glowing lady tree.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Sea Glass Christmas Tree. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 wines from around the world while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!

$65pp includes:

- Wine pairing with 4 wines (21+ only)

-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date

-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.

- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

-Light snacks

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.