Seaglass Tree Workshop at Wine on Main- Christmas in July Night 1
Seaglass Tree Workshop at Wine on Main- Christmas in July Night 1
Join The Funky Squid and Wine on Main for Christmas in July! On Wednesday July 22 at 6:00 PM you'll have another opportunity to make your own seaglass tree!
You have so many options in this workshop. Choose from a traditional coastal tree, a "Grinchy" tree, or a glowing lady tree.
In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Sea Glass Christmas Tree. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 wines from around the world while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!
Each $65pp ticket includes:
- Wine pairing with 4 wines (21+ only)
-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date
-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.
- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!
-Light snacks
Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.