Ryan Byrne Band at the Medallion Opera House

Catch Nashville-Caliber Live Music with the Ryan Byrne Band in Gorham, NH

Get ready for an incredible night of live music at the Medallion Opera House. Led by seasoned frontman and bassist Ryan Byrne, this band brings over 30 years of top-tier touring experience right to the North Country. During his 16 years as a Nashville touring musician, Ryan shared festival stages with music legends like Taylor Swift, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith, and the Steve Miller Band.

Ryan was also fortunate enough to take part in a 17-day Armed Forces Entertainment tour of the Middle East where he performed for U.S. and Coalition Forces at military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait to military camps in the desert a mere 18 miles from the Iraq border. Ryan appeared in multiple music videos with Stephen Cochran, one of which was in regular rotation on GAC (Great American Country).

Teaching is a huge part of his life, too. Ryan studied at Berklee, earned his Music Education degree from Plymouth State, and has spent over 15 years teaching music. Today, he offers private, 1-on-1 online bass and music lessons to students across the country through the Knoxville Academy Of Music.

On the business side, he runs 251 Group, where he helps musicians and teachers build their online presence, and he serves as a partner in his family’s auto center in Gorham.

Date: October 16 at 7:00 PM

Tickets (online in advance) $20 / day of $25Learn more about Ryan Bryne: https://ryanbyrne.com/