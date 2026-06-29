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Rockin' the Park

Rockin' the Park

Live music in Centennial Park in Lancaster on Friday nights in July, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm

• Friday 7/10 Foster's Home – a versatile four piece band that brings a unique blend of instruments and harmonies to their performances. With guitar, banjo, washtub bass, and spoons, they play everything from old-time music to unique covers of classic rock, country, and reggae tunes, while sprinkling in their haunting and thought provoking originals.

• Friday 7/17 Ashley Jane's Hootenanny – Proudly playing the classics from the Golden Age of country music, Ashley Jane's Hootenanny is a rootin’-tootin,’ bronco bustin’ good time! Sing along to legendary songs by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Patsy Montana, just to name a few.

• Friday 7/24 Patrick Ross Band – Northern New England's favorite's favorite fiddler in a powerhouse trio that blends Patrick's roots in traditional fiddle music with blues-soaked electric guitar, folk storytelling, and driving rock rhythms.

And mark your calendars for the Lancaster Acoustic Fest Saturday afternoon on August 1, starting at 1:15 pm.

Centennial Park, Lancaster NH
Every week through Jul 24, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Rockin' the Park
6037883388
rockintheparknh@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/rockintheparkLancaster/
Centennial Park, Lancaster NH
128 Main Street
Lancaster, New Hampshire 03584

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