Rockin' the Park

Live music in Centennial Park in Lancaster on Friday nights in July, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm

• Friday 7/10 Foster's Home – a versatile four piece band that brings a unique blend of instruments and harmonies to their performances. With guitar, banjo, washtub bass, and spoons, they play everything from old-time music to unique covers of classic rock, country, and reggae tunes, while sprinkling in their haunting and thought provoking originals.

• Friday 7/17 Ashley Jane's Hootenanny – Proudly playing the classics from the Golden Age of country music, Ashley Jane's Hootenanny is a rootin’-tootin,’ bronco bustin’ good time! Sing along to legendary songs by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Patsy Montana, just to name a few.

• Friday 7/24 Patrick Ross Band – Northern New England's favorite's favorite fiddler in a powerhouse trio that blends Patrick's roots in traditional fiddle music with blues-soaked electric guitar, folk storytelling, and driving rock rhythms.

And mark your calendars for the Lancaster Acoustic Fest Saturday afternoon on August 1, starting at 1:15 pm.