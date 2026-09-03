Raptor Migration Celebration

Fall is a season of transition, and many animals are on the move to wintering grounds. Join us to celebrate the amazing journeys our migrating raptors take each year. See live raptors up close and in flight with Birds of Prey presentations by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, and 1:00 pm. Learn about where our raptor species go each winter, how long it takes them to get there, and why they bother to return. Help us collect valuable data about hawk populations by participating in our Hawk Watch – the more eyes on the sky the better!