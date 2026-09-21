Psychic Medium Lauren Rainbow at the Medallion Opera House

An Evening of Spirit Messages with Lauren Rainbow

An inspiring evening of spirit messages with medium Lauren Rainbow, heartfelt, healing, and full of love, laughter, and connection.

Join internationally recognized medium Lauren Rainbow for a heart-centered evening of connection, inspiration, and messages from Spirit!

Lauren is an evidential medium, an inspirational (and often funny!) storyteller, and a spiritual travel guide who brings warmth, joy, and deep healing through her work. In this special event, Lauren will devote most of the evening to delivering her signature, evidential, and love-filled messages from loved ones in Spirit to audience members.

She’ll also take a moment to share how Spirit has transformed her life—and how you, too, can connect with your loved ones in Spirit for comfort, guidance, and support on your life path.

Expect an evening filled with tears of joy, laughter, healing, and hope. You’ll leave with the uplifting reminder that life and love continue and that you are meant to be fully alive.

✨ Be Alive!

About Lauren Rainbow

Lauren Rainbow is a happy medium, spiritual teacher, and sacred journeyer dedicated to Spirit, healing, and love. Since 2001, she has toured the US and Canada as a medium, sharing messages and empowering others to trust their intuition.

She has been a featured teacher at the Omega Institute, Kripalu Center, and Lily Dale, and she also leads transformational journeys to sacred sites in Egypt, Mexico, Peru, and India.

Learn more about Lauren and her work at www.laurenrainbow.com Follow her journey:📸 Instagram: @LaurenRainbowMedium📘 Facebook: @LaurenRainbowMedium

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee a personal reading.