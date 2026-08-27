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Point of Graves: Tour Portsmouth’s Earliest Cemetery

Point of Graves: Tour Portsmouth’s Earliest Cemetery

Learn about the people who shaped Portsmouth, as well as the changing ways our community has understood death, mourning, and remembrance.

Hear stories of local families, prominent citizens, veterans, tradespeople, and people whose lives are less well documented but whose stories are an important part of Portsmouth’s past.

Uncover how to “read” a gravestone, its symbols, inscriptions, and changing imagery.

Point of Graves Tour Schedule
Every week in October
Fridays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Each tour is 90 minutes and led by a knowledgeable Portsmouth Historical Society guide.

Tour Cost
$20 for members
$25 for non-members

Point of Graves
$20 for members, $25 for non-members
Every week through Oct 30, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Point of Graves
1-199 Mechanic Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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