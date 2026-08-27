Point of Graves: Tour Portsmouth’s Earliest Cemetery

Learn about the people who shaped Portsmouth, as well as the changing ways our community has understood death, mourning, and remembrance.

Hear stories of local families, prominent citizens, veterans, tradespeople, and people whose lives are less well documented but whose stories are an important part of Portsmouth’s past.

Uncover how to “read” a gravestone, its symbols, inscriptions, and changing imagery.

Point of Graves Tour Schedule

Every week in October

Fridays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Each tour is 90 minutes and led by a knowledgeable Portsmouth Historical Society guide.

Tour Cost

$20 for members

$25 for non-members

