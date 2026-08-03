Peppermint Twist Basket Workshop

Discover the fundamentals of traditional basket making while creating a peppermint twist basket at Strawbery Banke. This versatile handwoven basket offers a cheerful design that may be displayed and used throughout the year.

With step-by-step guidance from Museum instructors, learn about basketry tools and materials while practicing foundational weaving techniques. At the end of the workshop, take home a completed basket and the skills to continue exploring basket making.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 10 participants. All materials are provided.