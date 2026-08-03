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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Peppermint Twist Basket Workshop

Peppermint Twist Basket Workshop

Discover the fundamentals of traditional basket making while creating a peppermint twist basket at Strawbery Banke. This versatile handwoven basket offers a cheerful design that may be displayed and used throughout the year.

With step-by-step guidance from Museum instructors, learn about basketry tools and materials while practicing foundational weaving techniques. At the end of the workshop, take home a completed basket and the skills to continue exploring basket making.

Workshop Details: Beginner level. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 10 participants. All materials are provided.

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $65; Nonmembers $75.
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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