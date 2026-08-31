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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Our Declaration, Our Constitution: Securing the Blessings of Liberty at 250

Our Declaration, Our Constitution: Securing the Blessings of Liberty at 250

Join us on Constitution Day, September 17, for Our Declaration, Our Constitution: Securing the Blessings of Liberty at 250, a conversation hosted by the Rudman Center and NH Humanities.

We will explore the connection between these two foundational documents: the system of rights and responsibilities they established, the promises they made, and the 250-year history of our struggle to live up to their ideals. Panelists include Eliga Gould, Professor of History at UNH and an expert on the American Revolution; Julian Jefferson, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Law and criminal-law expert; and Margaret O'Grady, Assistant Professor of Law and constitutional-law expert. Laura Knoy, Rudman Center Community Engagement Director, will moderate the discussion.

The Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership and Public Service
603-513-5125
ellen.grimm@law.unh.edu
https://law.unh.edu/centers-institutes/warren-b-rudman-center
The Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
2 White Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-513-5125
ellen.grimm@law.unh.edu
https://law.unh.edu/rudman

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