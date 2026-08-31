Join us on Constitution Day, September 17, for Our Declaration, Our Constitution: Securing the Blessings of Liberty at 250, a conversation hosted by the Rudman Center and NH Humanities.

We will explore the connection between these two foundational documents: the system of rights and responsibilities they established, the promises they made, and the 250-year history of our struggle to live up to their ideals. Panelists include Eliga Gould, Professor of History at UNH and an expert on the American Revolution; Julian Jefferson, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Law and criminal-law expert; and Margaret O'Grady, Assistant Professor of Law and constitutional-law expert. Laura Knoy, Rudman Center Community Engagement Director, will moderate the discussion.