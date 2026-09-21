Otter Fest BCH is kicking off October 17 in Greenfield, NH, at The Barbara C. Harris Center, with three stages & sustainably produced. MainStage featuring Galactic, Nick Shoulders, Florabelle the Band, Dylan Triplett and regional fan favorite, SheepDip. The Travelin,’ playing their Grateful Dead Set, The Grascals & New England’s own Rachel Sumner & Travelin Light on the Bluegrass Stage. There’s Otter Lake, Mt. Monadnock, fall foliage, food trucks and a full day of music.

We’ll also be featuring 5 NGO’s doing amazing work in the Monadnock & greater NH community… basically everything you want from a New England fall day, minus the beach or ski traffic.

We've already got you prominantly featured on the Otter Fest BCH website and would love the opportunity to talk to you about it see if there’s a way you’d like to be involved & discover best ways we may be involved with you around the festival.

See You At Otter Fest!

CONTACT US: otterfest@bchcenter.org

WEBSITE: https://otterfestbch.org

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/otterfest2026