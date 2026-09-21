© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Otter Fest BCH

Otter Fest BCH

Otter Fest BCH is kicking off October 17 in Greenfield, NH, at The Barbara C. Harris Center, with three stages & sustainably produced. MainStage featuring Galactic, Nick Shoulders, Florabelle the Band, Dylan Triplett and regional fan favorite, SheepDip. The Travelin,’ playing their Grateful Dead Set, The Grascals & New England’s own Rachel Sumner & Travelin Light on the Bluegrass Stage. There’s Otter Lake, Mt. Monadnock, fall foliage, food trucks and a full day of music.

We’ll also be featuring 5 NGO’s doing amazing work in the Monadnock & greater NH community… basically everything you want from a New England fall day, minus the beach or ski traffic.

We've already got you prominantly featured on the Otter Fest BCH website and would love the opportunity to talk to you about it see if there’s a way you’d like to be involved & discover best ways we may be involved with you around the festival.

See You At Otter Fest!

CONTACT US: otterfest@bchcenter.org

WEBSITE: https://otterfestbch.org

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/otterfest2026

The Barbara C Harris Center
$65 & Up
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barbara C Harris Center
603-547-3400
otterfest@bchcenter.org
http://bchcenter.org

Artist Group Info

GALACTIC, NICK SHOULDERS, THE TRAVELIN MCCOURYS, DYLAN TRIPLETT, FLORABELLE, THE BAND THE GRASCALS, RACHEL SUMNER & TRAVELING LIGHT, SHEEP DIP
The Barbara C Harris Center
108 Wally Stone Lane
Greenfield, New Hampshire 03047
603-547-3400
spencer@bchcenter.org
https://bchcenter.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.