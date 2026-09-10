North Country Chamber Players - The Three B's: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, Saturday, November 7, Sugar Hill Meeting House
North Country Chamber Players - The Three B's: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, Saturday, November 7, Sugar Hill Meeting House
Join the North Country Chamber Players for a celebration of Bach's keyboard mastery, Beethoven's youthful string writing, and Brahms' poignant tribute to his mother.
North Country Chamber Players
pay-what-you-wish
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
Artist Group Info
North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
North Country Chamber Players
PO Box 865Franconia , New Hampshire
6037049266
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org