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North Country Chamber Players - The Three B's: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, Saturday, November 7, Sugar Hill Meeting House

North Country Chamber Players - The Three B's: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, Saturday, November 7, Sugar Hill Meeting House

Join the North Country Chamber Players for a celebration of Bach's keyboard mastery, Beethoven's youthful string writing, and Brahms' poignant tribute to his mother.

North Country Chamber Players
pay-what-you-wish
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
northcountrychamberplayers.org

Artist Group Info

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
North Country Chamber Players
PO Box 865
Franconia , New Hampshire
6037049266
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/

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