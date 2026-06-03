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North Country Chamber Players- "Summer Serenade" Mountain View Grand Resort, Whitefield

North Country Chamber Players- "Summer Serenade" Mountain View Grand Resort, Whitefield

Join the North Country Chamber Players at the Mountain View Grand Resort, Whitefield. Serenades are meant to provide pleasure at social gatherings, outdoor entertainment and festive occasions. This week’s featured work, Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A, for winds and strings, has a gentle, pastoral atmosphere. With its relaxed, songful, and conversational feel, and its dark mellow colors and long beautiful melodies, this is chamber music on a larger scale that feels like sharing stories with friends.

Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa
Pay-What-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
northcountrychamberplayers.org
Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa
101 Mountain View Rd
Whitefield, New Hampshire 03598
603-837-9322
boxoffice@weathervanenh.org
http://weathervanenh.org

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