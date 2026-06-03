North Country Chamber Players- "Summer Serenade" Dow Pavillion, Franconia

Join the North Country Chamber Players at the Dow Pavillion, Franconia. Serenades are meant to provide pleasure at social gatherings, outdoor entertainment and festive occasions. This week’s featured work, Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A, for winds and strings, has a gentle, pastoral atmosphere. With its relaxed, songful, and conversational feel, and its dark mellow colors and long beautiful melodies, this is chamber music on a larger scale that feels like sharing stories with friends.

