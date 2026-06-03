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North Country Chamber Players- "Summer Serenade" Dow Pavillion, Franconia

North Country Chamber Players- "Summer Serenade" Dow Pavillion, Franconia

Join the North Country Chamber Players at the Dow Pavillion, Franconia. Serenades are meant to provide pleasure at social gatherings, outdoor entertainment and festive occasions. This week’s featured work, Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A, for winds and strings, has a gentle, pastoral atmosphere. With its relaxed, songful, and conversational feel, and its dark mellow colors and long beautiful melodies, this is chamber music on a larger scale that feels like sharing stories with friends.

Dow Pavilion
Pay-What-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
northcountrychamberplayers.org
Dow Pavilion
Dow Avenue
Franconia, New Hampshire 03580
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/concerts/upcoming-concerts/

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