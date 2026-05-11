Nicole Keller - Organ Concert

St. John's Concerts On The Hill presents world-renowned pipe organist Nicole Keller live in-concert, kicking off a year-long 25th Anniversary Celebration of St. John's 3-manual Orgues Létourneau pipe organ.

In collaboration with the New Hampshire chapter of the American Guild of Organists, St. John's Concerts On The Hill is proud to present Nicole Keller, organist, in recital here in our historic and beautiful sanctuary. Concertgoers will be treated to a performance unlike any other; Keller being hailed as "...an aggressive player with outstanding technique and fine musical sensibilities..." [The Chicago Crusader].

For the first time in St. John's history, attendees seated downstairs will have a front row seat to the action, not only being able to listen to our fabulous Létourneau organ in our historic space, but also will be able to see Ms. Keller's performance in real time via high definition projection.