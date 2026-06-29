NHMF Music in the Mountains: West Rattlesnake Mountain

What’s better than music with a view? Bring a picnic and enjoy the scenery while listening to an NHMF Woodwind Quintet on top of W. Rattlesnake Mountain overlooking Squam Lake.

Gather at the trailhead at 6:15pm to hike up with us!

Old Bridle Path is a two-mile roundtrip path with approximately 450 feet of elevation gain. The trailhead is located along Route 113, about 5.5 miles north of Holderness. Please tread lightly while visiting W Rattlesnake Mountain and make sure to leave no trace. Thank you to the Squam Lake Association for their partnership in presenting this concert.

NHMF Woodwind Quintet

Valerie Watts, flute

Andrea Hixon, oboe

Alexis Lanz, clarinet

Nicolasa Kuster, bassoon

Molly Norcross, horn