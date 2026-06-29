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NHMF Music in the Mountains: West Rattlesnake Mountain

NHMF Music in the Mountains: West Rattlesnake Mountain

What’s better than music with a view? Bring a picnic and enjoy the scenery while listening to an NHMF Woodwind Quintet on top of W. Rattlesnake Mountain overlooking Squam Lake.

Gather at the trailhead at 6:15pm to hike up with us!

Old Bridle Path is a two-mile roundtrip path with approximately 450 feet of elevation gain. The trailhead is located along Route 113, about 5.5 miles north of Holderness. Please tread lightly while visiting W Rattlesnake Mountain and make sure to leave no trace. Thank you to the Squam Lake Association for their partnership in presenting this concert.

NHMF Woodwind Quintet
Valerie Watts, flute
Andrea Hixon, oboe
Alexis Lanz, clarinet
Nicolasa Kuster, bassoon
Molly Norcross, horn

West Rattlesnake Mountain
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
West Rattlesnake Mountain
Old Bridle Path, Route 113
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245

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