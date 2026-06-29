NHMF Music in the Mountains: Waterville Valley 4th of July Parade and Family Carnival
NHMF Music in the Mountains: Waterville Valley 4th of July Parade and Family Carnival
Celebrate the Fourth of July with NHMF in beautiful Waterville Valley in the annual 4th of July Parade! The fun doesn’t stop there – after the parade, NHMF will take the stage at the Family Carnival. Bring the whole family for a day of music, festivities, and Fourth of July fun in the heart of the White Mountains!
NHMF Brass Quintet
Bob Marlatt, horn
Grace O’Connell, trumpet
Wiff Rudd, trumpet
David Loucky, trombone
Don Robinson, bass trombone
Waterville Valley
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
Waterville Valley