NHMF Music in the Mountains: Waterville Valley 4th of July Parade and Family Carnival

Celebrate the Fourth of July with NHMF in beautiful Waterville Valley in the annual 4th of July Parade! The fun doesn’t stop there – after the parade, NHMF will take the stage at the Family Carnival. Bring the whole family for a day of music, festivities, and Fourth of July fun in the heart of the White Mountains!

NHMF Brass Quintet

Bob Marlatt, horn

Grace O’Connell, trumpet

Wiff Rudd, trumpet

David Loucky, trombone

Don Robinson, bass trombone