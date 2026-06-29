© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Waterville Valley 4th of July Parade and Family Carnival

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Waterville Valley 4th of July Parade and Family Carnival

Celebrate the Fourth of July with NHMF in beautiful Waterville Valley in the annual 4th of July Parade! The fun doesn’t stop there – after the parade, NHMF will take the stage at the Family Carnival. Bring the whole family for a day of music, festivities, and Fourth of July fun in the heart of the White Mountains!

NHMF Brass Quintet
Bob Marlatt, horn
Grace O’Connell, trumpet
Wiff Rudd, trumpet
David Loucky, trombone
Don Robinson, bass trombone

Waterville Valley
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Waterville Valley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.