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NHMF Music in the Mountains: Taylor Community Laconia

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Taylor Community Laconia

Gather with friends and neighbors for an afternoon of music in the Woodside Building at Taylor Community.

Jonathan Sturm, violin
Julie Fox Henson, violin
Bernard Di Gregorio, viola
René Reder, viola
Andrea Di Gregorio, cello
Leslie Amper, piano

Taylor Community
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Taylor Community
Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://www.taylorcommunity.org/communities/taylor-laconia/

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