NHMF Music in the Mountains: Taylor Community Laconia
NHMF Music in the Mountains: Taylor Community Laconia
Gather with friends and neighbors for an afternoon of music in the Woodside Building at Taylor Community.
Jonathan Sturm, violin
Julie Fox Henson, violin
Bernard Di Gregorio, viola
René Reder, viola
Andrea Di Gregorio, cello
Leslie Amper, piano
Taylor Community
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
Taylor Community
Woodside Building, 227 Ledges DriveLaconia, New Hampshire 03246