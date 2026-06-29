NHMF Music in the Mountains: Sharing the Spirit of America - America 250

100+ Communities in all 50 states and the US territories are gathering for local readings of the Declaration of Independence – at the same time, on the same day in commemoration of the first public reading of the Declaration on July 8, 1775. Organized nationally by America 250 Hawaii and locally by Plymouth Historical Society, NHMF musicians will provide fife & drum performances before and after the reading. Music will begin at 5:45pm.

Valerie Watts, fife

Richard Kelly, drum