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NHMF Music in the Mountains: Owl's Nest Resort

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Owl's Nest Resort

Experience a perfect summer evening of classical music set against stunning mountain views at Owl’s Nest Resort. NHMF’s brass quintet will bring fanfare to the resort’s Outdoor Entertainment Stage. Bring a chair, gather your friends and family, and enjoy an evening of brass harmonies in the summer mountain air.

NHMF Brass Quintet
Bob Marlatt, horn
Grace O’Connell, trumpet
Wiff Rudd, trumpet
David Loucky, trombone
Don Robinson, bass trombone

Owl's Nest Resort
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Owl's Nest Resort
40 Clubhouse Lane
Thornton, New Hampshire 03285
https://www.owlsnestresort.com/

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