NHMF Music in the Mountains: Owl's Nest Resort
NHMF Music in the Mountains: Owl's Nest Resort
Experience a perfect summer evening of classical music set against stunning mountain views at Owl’s Nest Resort. NHMF’s brass quintet will bring fanfare to the resort’s Outdoor Entertainment Stage. Bring a chair, gather your friends and family, and enjoy an evening of brass harmonies in the summer mountain air.
NHMF Brass Quintet
Bob Marlatt, horn
Grace O’Connell, trumpet
Wiff Rudd, trumpet
David Loucky, trombone
Don Robinson, bass trombone
Owl's Nest Resort
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org