NHMF Music in the Mountains: Local Foods Plymouth

Join the New Hampshire Music Festival and PAREI for an afternoon of music, community, and fresh local flavor to celebrate our love of music and Local Foods Plymouth’s 20th anniversary. From 3:30-4:30pm, an NHMF Brass Quintet will perform a Music in the Mountains concert. Please bring a blanket or chairs to sit and listen, and join us for celebratory anniversary cake and drinks during the concert.

Have an old clarinet or trumpet sitting in your closet? At this event, NHMF will also be accepting used band or orchestral instruments (no pianos) to support our Lonely Instruments in Need of Kids (L.I.N.K.) which matches instruments with local kids who want to learn to play.

We look forward to seeing you at this special event to listen to some incredible music, drop off your gently used instruments, pick up your virtual market order, and celebrate together!

NHMF Brass Quintet

Bob Marlatt, horn

Grace O’Connell, trumpet

Wiff Rudd, trumpet

David Loucky, trombone

Don Robinson, bass trombone