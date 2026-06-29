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NHMF Music in the Mountains: Local Foods Plymouth

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Local Foods Plymouth

Join the New Hampshire Music Festival and PAREI for an afternoon of music, community, and fresh local flavor to celebrate our love of music and Local Foods Plymouth’s 20th anniversary. From 3:30-4:30pm, an NHMF Brass Quintet will perform a Music in the Mountains concert. Please bring a blanket or chairs to sit and listen, and join us for celebratory anniversary cake and drinks during the concert.

Have an old clarinet or trumpet sitting in your closet? At this event, NHMF will also be accepting used band or orchestral instruments (no pianos) to support our Lonely Instruments in Need of Kids (L.I.N.K.) which matches instruments with local kids who want to learn to play.

We look forward to seeing you at this special event to listen to some incredible music, drop off your gently used instruments, pick up your virtual market order, and celebrate together!

NHMF Brass Quintet
Bob Marlatt, horn
Grace O’Connell, trumpet
Wiff Rudd, trumpet
David Loucky, trombone
Don Robinson, bass trombone

Local Foods Plymouth
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Local Foods Plymouth
14 Fairgrounds Rd
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
(603) 536-5030
info@localfoodsplymouth.org
https://shop.localfoodsplymouth.org/Index

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