NH Potter's Guild 10th Annual Empty Bowl

The New Hampshire Potters Guild and Kimball Jenkins are pleased to announce the return of Empty Bowls, an annual community fundraiser bringing together local artists, soup, and neighbors in support of a local cause.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 4, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Kimball Jenkins, 266 North Main Street in Concord, New Hampshire.

Empty Bowls invites community members to enjoy a warm meal while choosing a one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic bowl created and donated by local potters. Guests can select a bowl to purchase as a reminder of the meal and the importance of coming together to support our community.

In addition to soup and handmade bowls, the event will feature a raffle with donated items from local artists and community members.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Friendly Kitchen Foodbank helping support its important work in the greater Concord community.

Come enjoy a bowl of soup, choose a handmade bowl, enter the raffle, and help support our community. For more information, to donate a bowl or raffle item, or to volunteer, please contact Linda at the New Hampshire Potters Guild at vicechair@nhpottersguild.org.

About the New Hampshire Potters Guild

The New Hampshire Potters Guild is a community of ceramic artists dedicated to supporting pottery and the ceramic arts through education, collaboration, exhibitions, and community outreach. The Guild welcomes potters of all experience levels and works to connect artists and communities throughout New Hampshire and the surrounding region. See more on their website at www.nhpottersguild.org

