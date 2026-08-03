New Horizons Band Summer Concert Series - August 11 Concert

Based in Laconia, the New Horizons Band is a community ensemble made up of adult musicians from all walks of life. Some members are learning an instrument for the very first time, while others have returned to music after years away. Together, they share a love of music, lifelong learning, and community service through performance.

Under the direction of retired Laconia High School music educator Debbi Gibson, the band will present a variety of musical selections throughout the summer, including marches, patriotic favorites, show tunes, jazz standards, and beloved audience classics.

“Every year I am amazed by what this group accomplishes,” said Gibson. “The dedication of our musicians and the joy they bring to audiences make every season special. We hope you’ll join us at one of our concerts this summer.”

* August 11 – Belknap Mill Gazebo, Laconia Rotary Park, 6:30 p.m.

The New Horizons Band is part of an international movement founded on the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age or experience. The organization provides adults with opportunities to learn, grow, and perform in a supportive musical environment while enriching the communities they serve.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

