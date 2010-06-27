New England Sea Glass & Craft Festival at UNH (Durham, NH)
New England Sea Glass & Craft Festival at UNH (Durham, NH)
Join us INDOORS for the New England Sea Glass and Craft Festival – an unforgettable day of creativity, coastal charm, food, and handcrafted treasures!
Saturday, June 27 | 10 - 4 pm
Sunday, June 28 | 10 - 4 pm
Whittemore Center at The University of NH (UNH)
128 Main Street ~ Durham, NH
Admission: $7 two day admission (Kids 14 & under FREE!)
Free parking - Use LOT A
Handicap parking - Use Alumni Lot (lot P)
GNE is very excited to host this one-of-a-kind event in the region! Dive into thousands of handmade items, most inspired by the beauty of the sea — from nautical, coastal, and Sea Glass themes to elegant artisan goods and delicious foods!
What You’ll Find:
Beautiful Sea Glass art & coastal décor from 100 Exhibitors
Unique jewelry, pottery, apparel, & wood-turned goods
Cozy pillows, home décor, photography, and outdoor art
Leatherwork, handmade cards, and so much more!
Small-batch Specialty Foods
Sea Glass, Painting activities, and Workshops! Come make a Sea Glass Christmas Tree and more to be announced.
$100 Door Prize Giveaway!
Whether you're a fan of the ocean or simply love shopping local, this is the event of the summer. Celebrate creativity, coastal vibes, and the best artisans in Maine.
Don’t miss it – this festival is a must-see!