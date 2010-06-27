New England Sea Glass & Craft Festival at UNH (Durham, NH)

Join us INDOORS for the New England Sea Glass and Craft Festival – an unforgettable day of creativity, coastal charm, food, and handcrafted treasures!

Saturday, June 27 | 10 - 4 pm

Sunday, June 28 | 10 - 4 pm

Whittemore Center at The University of NH (UNH)

128 Main Street ~ Durham, NH

Admission: $7 two day admission (Kids 14 & under FREE!)

Free parking - Use LOT A

Handicap parking - Use Alumni Lot (lot P)

GNE is very excited to host this one-of-a-kind event in the region! Dive into thousands of handmade items, most inspired by the beauty of the sea — from nautical, coastal, and Sea Glass themes to elegant artisan goods and delicious foods!

What You’ll Find:

Beautiful Sea Glass art & coastal décor from 100 Exhibitors

Unique jewelry, pottery, apparel, & wood-turned goods

Cozy pillows, home décor, photography, and outdoor art

Leatherwork, handmade cards, and so much more!

Small-batch Specialty Foods

Sea Glass, Painting activities, and Workshops! Come make a Sea Glass Christmas Tree and more to be announced.

$100 Door Prize Giveaway!

Whether you're a fan of the ocean or simply love shopping local, this is the event of the summer. Celebrate creativity, coastal vibes, and the best artisans in Maine.

Don’t miss it – this festival is a must-see!

