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Navigating the Mental Health System

Navigating the Mental Health System

Come discover more about the mental health system in NH. This class will review some historical information on the evolution of mental health care and explain the current model. Participants will gain a better understanding of the available levels of care and the different roles of mental health professionals.

Laconia Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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