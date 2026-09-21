Navigating the Mental Health System
Navigating the Mental Health System
Come discover more about the mental health system in NH. This class will review some historical information on the evolution of mental health care and explain the current model. Participants will gain a better understanding of the available levels of care and the different roles of mental health professionals.
Laconia Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org