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Nashua Community Music School Open House!

Nashua Community Music School Open House!

Free Fun for the Whole Family!

Meet NCMS staff & teachers and enjoy FREE music activities!

Take a FREE Mini Lesson- Try a 15-minute lesson with one of our fantastic teachers to get a taste of what a Private 1:1 Music Lesson is like!

Join a Group Class Demo- Group Music Classes are a great way for young children to dip their toes into the world of music and make new friends at the same time.

Mini Musicians
Mini Strings

Curious about Music Therapy? Learn more by chatting with one of our music therapists!

Check out our Community String Ensemble!

Explore Instrument Petting Zoos You can’t feed them! But you can certainly play them and see if that trumpet, the drums, or guitar, are perfect for you!

Make your own Musical Instrument Craft! After trying all the instruments, create your own to take home!

Nashua Community Music School
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Nashua Community Music School
6038817030
cody.switzer@nashuacms.org
https://www.nashuacms.org/playitforward

Artist Group Info

cody.switzer@nashuacms.org
Nashua Community Music School
2 Lock Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03063
6038817030
cody.switzer@nashuacms.org
https://www.nashuacms.org/

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