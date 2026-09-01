Nashua Community Music School Open House!

Free Fun for the Whole Family!

Meet NCMS staff & teachers and enjoy FREE music activities!

Take a FREE Mini Lesson- Try a 15-minute lesson with one of our fantastic teachers to get a taste of what a Private 1:1 Music Lesson is like!

Join a Group Class Demo- Group Music Classes are a great way for young children to dip their toes into the world of music and make new friends at the same time.

Mini Musicians

Mini Strings

Curious about Music Therapy? Learn more by chatting with one of our music therapists!

Check out our Community String Ensemble!

Explore Instrument Petting Zoos You can’t feed them! But you can certainly play them and see if that trumpet, the drums, or guitar, are perfect for you!

Make your own Musical Instrument Craft! After trying all the instruments, create your own to take home!