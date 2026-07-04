Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum Hosts Reception for “Adornments that Adapt” Exhibition

WARNER, NH — Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Road, Warner, NH, will host an evening reception in celebration of Adornments that Adapt, a new seasonal exhibition featuring both traditional and contemporary Native American quillwork and beadwork.

The reception will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 7:00 PM, immediately following the Museum’s Powwow Community Feast. The event is free and open to invited artists, museum members, community partners, supporters, and members of the public interested in Native beadwork and quillwork traditions.

This intimate gathering will honor participating artists from within the museum community whose work will be featured throughout the exhibition. Guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with the artists and gain a deeper understanding of quillwork and beadwork as living art forms that carry cultural knowledge, identity, creativity, and innovation.

Featured artists include:

Rhonda Besaw

Monica Alexander

Jill Cresey-Gross

Kristen Oser-Allen

Ray Southworth

Kimberly-Ann Lussier

The evening will include light refreshments and brief welcoming remarks from participating artists and museum leadership.

In the spirit of community sharing, all bead and quill workers from the public are strongly encouraged to bring examples of their work to display during the reception. Limited table space will be available for guests who wish to exhibit their creations as part of this celebration.