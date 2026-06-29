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Monadnock 250 Main Street Cookout

Monadnock 250 Main Street Cookout

Join us in an America 250 celebration with a traditional outdoor cookout offering a variety of Independence Day foods for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwurst, homemade chili, salads, chips, sweets and more. The Kona Ice Truck will be on hand to serve up Hawaiian shaved ice in a choice of flavors from classic to exotic. The Theatre's bar will be open as well (ID Required). Indoor seating available in case of rain. Stay afterward for Fred Marple’s Salute to America Variety Show at 7:00 featuring music, comedy, magic, puppets, and more.

The Park Theatre
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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