Meet the Artists; NHAA’s July Exhibitions

Portsmouth, NH — New Hampshire Artist Association (NHAA) invites the public to an artist reception celebrating July's member exhibitions on July 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Join us for an opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about the inspiration behind their work. Enjoy light refreshments while connecting with the artists and the community that surrounds their creative practice.

The Abstract Four, consisting of Barbara Adams, Tom Glover, Dustan Knight, and Peter Cady, present their group exhibition, Seacoast Nocturne, a celebration of Portsmouth nightlife. Through electrifying artwork, the exhibition explores the energy, color, and atmosphere that draw visitors to the working waterfront, restaurants, and summer festivals of the Seacoast.

In Flesh & Framework, Sarah Picard presents a collection of works incorporating oil paint, pastel, charcoal, and found materials. Layering figures with spontaneous, gestural marks, Picard examines the fragmentation, dissolution, and doubling that occur within the feminine body.

Carol Whalen's Born This Way explores the beauty of individuality through vibrant still lifes inspired by the natural world. Her work rewards close observation, inviting viewers to uncover symbols and subtle visual clues that reveal deeper ideas at the heart of her artistic practice.

Seacoast Nocturn, Flesh & Framework, and Born This Way will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from July 1st to 26th, with an opening reception on July 3rd, 5-8 pm. Meet the Artists, a special reception to get a closer look into the inspiration behind the artists hard work, will be on July 18th, 3 - 5 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.