McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)
McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)
McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)
Location: McDonald's, 2380 NH-16, West Ossipee, NH 03890
Donation Collection: 9/21 to 9/29/2026
Fundraiser: 9/29/2026 - 5 to 7 PM
Items Lakes Region Humane Society needs: https://lrhs.net/lrhs-wish-list/
McDonald's
08:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lakes Region Humane Society
603-539-1077
info@lrhs.net
Artist Group Info
Ronnie Shumate
ronnievolunteerprogramLRHS@gmail.com
McDonald's
2380 NH-16West Ossipee, New Hampshire 03890
603-539-3534
mykle.lepene@us.stores.mcd.com