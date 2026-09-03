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McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)

McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)

McDonald's Fundraiser, Pet Food Donations & Supply Event for the Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS)

Location: McDonald's, 2380 NH-16, West Ossipee, NH 03890

Donation Collection: 9/21 to 9/29/2026

Fundraiser: 9/29/2026 - 5 to 7 PM

Items Lakes Region Humane Society needs: https://lrhs.net/lrhs-wish-list/

McDonald's
08:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lakes Region Humane Society
603-539-1077
info@lrhs.net
https://lrhs.net

Artist Group Info

Ronnie Shumate
ronnievolunteerprogramLRHS@gmail.com
McDonald's
2380 NH-16
West Ossipee, New Hampshire 03890
603-539-3534
mykle.lepene@us.stores.mcd.com
https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/location/NH/WEST-OSSIPEE/RTE-16--RTE-25/14966.html?cid=RF:YXT:GMB::Clicks

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